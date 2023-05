Good news for Georgia

The Georgia football program got some huge news Monday on the recruiting front.

The Bulldogs landed the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, picking up a verbal commitment from Pinnacle High School (Phoenix, Ariz.) five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola.

Raiola originally committed to Ohio State on May 9, 2022, when he chose the Buckeyes over schools such as Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, Texas, Nebraska and Southern Cal among others. However, the 6-foot-3, 220-pounder decommitted from Ohio State in December.

Raiola passed for 2,435 yards and 22 touchdowns with five interceptions as a junior this past season, following his sophomore campaign when he threw for 3,341 yards and 32 touchdowns with five interceptions.

He is the son of former longtime Detroit Lions and Nebraska All-American center Dominic Raiola.

Athens,GA is Home!!! I’m a Dawg!! Go Dawgs📍🐶 pic.twitter.com/VWN9Vf55sy — Dylan Raiola (@RaiolaDylan) May 15, 2023

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

