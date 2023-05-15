Shipley names Clemson players to watch

Coming out of spring ball, who are some players that Clemson fans should be looking out for?

Will Shipley was asked that question on the Next Up with Adam Breneman podcast, and the first name out of the star rising junior running back’s mouth was highly touted true freshman defensive lineman Peter Woods, who drew a plethora of hype and praise this spring.

“I think if you’ve been following at all, everyone knows about Peter Woods,” Shipley said of the former five-star prospect from Alabama who enrolled at Clemson in January.

“You’ll get to see what a standup young man he is, and obviously a football player in the fall, and throughout the spring you’ve been able to see. But he’s a stud.”

As for Clemson players to watch on the offensive side of the ball, Shipley named rising sophomore wide receivers Adam Randall and Antonio Williams, as well as true freshman offensive lineman Harris Sewell.

Williams enters 2023 after an impact freshman season in 2022 in which he garnered Freshman All-America recognition after posting 604 yards and four touchdowns on 56 receptions in addition to serving as the team’s punt returner for most of the season.

As for Randall, a former four-star recruit and top-125 national prospect, he enrolled at Clemson in January 2022 before sustaining a torn ACL in spring practice. Despite that, he recovered very quickly and ended up making his collegiate debut in the Tigers’ third game of the season, and finished his freshman season on a positive note by recording a career-high 44 receiving yards and three receptions in the Orange Bowl against Tennessee.

Overall, Randall had 10 catches for 128 yards over 12 games (one start) in 2022. He was limited this spring following a minor procedure on his non-ACL-repaired knee.

Sewell, meanwhile, is a former national top-100 recruit who was a four-year starter at Permian High School (Odessa, Texas). The 6-foot-3, 315-pounder enrolled at Clemson in January.

“Offensively, we’ve got some young bucks,” Shipley said. “I’d throw in Adam Randall, wide receiver. Antonio Williams had a lot of production last year, but he’s going to reach another level this year. And I’ll throw in Harris Sewell in there. He had a great spring at left guard for us. Kind of under-the-radar guy coming in, but he did his thing, handles his business, is about his work and just continues to want to get better. So, those are some names I’d throw out there.”

