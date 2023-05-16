Brownell discusses what Tigers are getting in guard ‘that’s done it all’

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. – The Clemson men’s basketball program has added four transfers to its roster for next season, including a prolific scoring guard from the ACC in Joseph Girard III.

Brad Brownell is a big fan of Girard, and Clemson’s head coach spoke with The Clemson Insider at the ACC spring meetings Monday about what kind of player the Tigers are getting in the former Syracuse standout.

“Joseph Girard’s a really good player,” Brownell said. “He can really shoot the basketball. I think he’s extremely competitive. He’s got toughness. He’s a proven scorer in the ACC. He’s played the point, he’s played the two, he’s run off screens, he’s played in pick and roll, he’s shot deep 3s, he’s made game-winning shots. He’s just a guy that’s done it all.”

In four seasons with the Orange, Girard scored 1,652 points, totaled 444 assists and grabbed 361 rebounds while also collecting 165 steals and making nearly 300 3-pointers (36.3 percent). The Glens Falls, N.Y., native was efficient at the charity stripe as well, shooting 86.3 percent from the foul line in his career.

Girard averaged 16.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists for Syracuse last season, finishing sixth in the ACC in scoring and second in league games (17.8).

Brownell believes the Tigers will have an exceptional backcourt duo next season with Girard teaming up with fifth-year senior Chase Hunter.

“I know he’s excited to come to us and have a chance to play on a really good team, and I think he wants to get better at his man-to-man defense, and we’ll help him do that,” Brownell said of Girard. “But I think he and Chase Hunter together, that’s a phenomenal backcourt and one that’s going to be really exciting for our fans to watch.”

Along with Girard, former NC State forward Jack Clark, forrmer Air Force guard Jake Heidbreder and former UNC Greensboro forward Bas Leyte have all signed with the Tigers for next season.

