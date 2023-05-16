Clemson a ‘no-brainer’ top school for highly regarded OL target

4-star tackle talks Tigers ahead of upcoming official visit
At the end of last month, Clemson made the cut for a highly regarded offensive line target in the class of 2024.
On April 30, Tuscarora High School (Leesburg, Va.) four-star tackle Fletcher Westphal dropped a top five featuring Clemson along with Arkansas, Auburn, Florida and Georgia.
Including Clemson on his short list was an easy decision for the 6-foot-8, 330-pound rising senior recruit who has collected more than 30 total scholarship offers.
“It was a no-brainer for the top five,” Westphal told The Clemson Insider recently. “They win a lot, they have just about the most stable program in college football, they have a fantastic O-line coach, and their O-line unit themselves is very good. They have all the Power Five things – great weight room, great strength coaches, great facilities, great housing. They have all those things, but it’s some of those other, special things.”
Speaking of Clemson’s offensive line coach, Thomas Austin stopped by Tuscarora to check in on Westphal last week, and the two have continued to stay in regular contact.
“Definitely his message is just keep working,” Westphal said of what he’s been hearing from Austin. “He kind of preaches on how Clemson, they’re not going to really offer more than six, seven offensive linemen this cycle. So, he’s like, ‘I don’t have a lot of recruits to focus on, so it makes it easy to recruit.’”
Westphal, a unanimous four-star prospect according to the major recruiting services, was back on campus at Clemson in early April when he was able to watch a scrimmage and sit in on meetings.
Seeing how Austin’s offensive line room blends together as a unit stood out to Westphal, and it’s the type of O-line group that he can envision himself potentially being a part of in the future.
“Definitely,” he said. “I like how they all blend well with each other. They have fun in that room. But when they lock in, it’s like boom, they’re locked in, they’re learning stuff, they’re going over film, and it’s a good O-line room.”
Westphal plans to take official visits to each of his top five schools, including Clemson the June 2 weekend, when he expects a fellow Virginia native in redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Tristan Leigh to be his player host for the visit.
“Definitely looking forward to it,” Westphal said. “I know I’ll see a bunch of familiar faces there, just in terms of recruits. I think Tristan Leigh will probably end up being my host just because he’s from around my area. I know his younger brother and I know his family well, too, so he’ll probably end up being my host for that.”
Westphal intends to make his commitment decision before the start of his senior season. He is the No. 22 offensive tackle and No. 241 overall prospect in the 2024 class, per the 247Sports Composite.
Xavier Thomas is back to win another championship. Dear Old Clemson has added signed posters from Thomas to our online store. For this weekend only they are on sale at an introductory price of only $30.
Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.
Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.
Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”
Graham Neff:
“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”
Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!