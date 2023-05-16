Where Clemson landed in ESPN's latest 2024 recruiting class rankings

This week, ESPN released its latest 2024 college football recruiting class rankings (subscription required).

Clemson’s 2024 class fell out of the top 10 but is still in the top 15, coming in at No. 13 after previously being ranked No. 9.

Of the eight commitments in Clemson’s 2024 class to date, five of those are ESPN 300 commits in four-star tight end Christian Bentancur, four-star cornerback Tavoy Feagin, four-star safety Noah Dixon, four-star defensive tackle Hevin Brown-Shuler and four-star defensive tackle Champ Thompson.

Bentancur is the Tigers’ top-rated offensive commit according to ESPN, which ranks him as the No. 124 overall prospect in the 2024 class, while Feagin is Clemson’s highest-ranked defensive commit at No. 233 overall in the ESPN 300.

Here’s what ESPN’s Craig Haubert had to say about the Tigers’ 2024 class:

The Tigers have built a strong foundation for their 2024 class with several ESPN 300 commitments, including one of the top TE prospects in Christian Bentancur, who can be a well-rounded playmaker with his size (6-5, 240), aggressiveness as a blocker and hands and body control as a receiver. Noah Dixon is a safety with good ball skills who can also support the run well with his tackling abilities. Tavoy Feagin out of Florida is another nice four-star addition to their secondary, as he is a corner with excellent quickness that is also not afraid to mix it up and be physical.

Clemson has the ACC’s second-highest ranked 2024 recruiting class according to ESPN, behind Florida State (No. 5).

Other ACC schools in the top 25 of ESPN’s 2024 recruiting class rankings include Wake Forest (No. 16), North Carolina (No. 17), Pittsburgh (No. 19) and Louisville (No. 25).

South Carolina’s 2024 class is currently ranked three spots ahead of Clemson at No. 10.

Georgia is No. 1 overall in ESPN’s 2024 class rankings, with Ohio State Michigan, LSU and Florida State rounding out the top five, in that order. Notre Dame and Tennessee just missed the top five at No. 6 and No. 7, respectively.

