National outlet: Klubnik has 'Heisman-potential upside'

Cade Klubnik is entering his first full season as Clemson’s starting quarterback, and this national outlet believes a huge, Heisman-type of season could be ahead for the rising sophomore in 2023.

CBS Sports recently published an article on college football breakout candidates, listing one offensive player and one defensive player from each Power Five conference who could emerge as stars and become household names this season.

Klubnik is listed as the ACC’s breakout candidate offensively, and CBS Sports’ Dean Straka had this to say about the former five-star prospect heading into his second collegiate campaign and his first season under new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley.

Klubnik became Clemson’s future at quarterback when he committed to the Tigers as a five-star prospect in the Class of 2022. The question was how long it would take for his time to come as QB1. As it turned out, Klubnik overtook DJ Uiagalelei as starter by the final weeks of the 2022 season as Clemson returned to its perch as the ACC champion. While it was a nice preview of what Klubnik offered, now comes his first full season as starter for coach Dabo Swinney. With the addition of Garrett Riley as offensive coordinator and QBs coach — Riley held the same role at TCU a year ago as the Horned Frogs crashed the College Football Playoff party — Klubnik has Heisman-potential upside if Riley can do with Kulbnik what he did with Max Duggan last year in Fort Worth, Texas.

The former Texas Gatorade Player of the Year, Klubnik flashed his ability late in his freshman campaign and enters 2023 having completed 61-of-100 career passes for 697 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions over 10 games (one start). He also rushed 42 times for 139 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Klubnik earned his first career start in the Orange Bowl vs. Tennessee with a stellar performance in Clemson’s ACC Championship Game victory over North Carolina. The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder showed his immense potential in that game, when he earned ACC Championship Game MVP honors after completing 20-of-24 passes for 279 yards and a touchdown while rushing seven times for 30 yards and another score.

