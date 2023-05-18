Two-Out Hitting, Homers Power Clemson to 14-7 Win Over North Carolina

Clemson, SC — No. 7 Clemson scored six two-out runs in the first two innings and hit four homers en route to a 14-7 win over North Carolina on a soggy Thursday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the three-game series, improved to 37-17 (18-10 ACC) while the Tar Heels fell to 33-19 (14-12 ACC).

Clemson didn’t waste time getting started as Will Taylor reached on a two-out infield single before Caden Grice launched a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning for the early 2-0 lead.

The Tigers kept up the scoring in the second inning. After the first two batters of the inning reached, it looked like Clemson may miss out on a scoring opportunity as a they had only one on with two outs. However, five straight two-out hits plated four more runs. Cam Cannarella started it off with a RBI single, Cooper Ingle followed with a RBI double, a run came in on a Taylor single, Grice singled, and Billy Amick capped the scoring with a RBI single for a 6-0 Tiger lead.

North Carolina cut into the lead in the fourth with a two-run homer before plating another run in the fifth to make it 6-3. However, Clemson answered in the bottom of the fifth inning with a single run as Amick led off the frame with a solo homer.

The Tigers put the game away in the bottom of the sixth inning. After a run came in on a Tar Heel error, Amick picked up his third RBI of the game on a single before a three-run homer by Blake Wright made it a 12-3 ballgame.

Wright capped the game off in the bottom of the eighth with a two-out, two-run homer to extend the lead to 14-3. North Carolina scored four runs in the ninth to cut it to 14-7 but could get no closer.

Clemson reliever Nick Clayton (7-0) picked up the win with 2.2 scoreless innings of three-hit ball. Tar Heel starter Max Carlson (4-2) suffered the loss after allowing six runs on 10 hits in 3.2 innings.

Clemson finished the game with 19 hits, led by Amick with four, while North Carolina tallied 15 hits in the contest.

The two teams return to action for game two of the series on Friday at 6:00PM at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Dear Old Clemson has some fantastic collectibles from some of Clemson’s current and former baseball stars. Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.