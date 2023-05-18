Where Swinney is ranked on this list of the top Power Five CFB coaches

A national outlet recently ranked the top college football coaches in the Power Five entering the 2023 season, and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney remained in the top three of the rankings.

After slotting Swinney as the third-best Power Five coach in 2022, CBS Sports once again has the Tigers’ head man as the No. 3 coach going into this season.

Ranked ahead of Swinney are Alabama’s Nick Saban and Georgia’s Kirby Smart, who stayed at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in CBS Sports’ ranking.

Here’s what CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli wrote about Swinney, who is entering his 15th full season as Clemson’s head coach in 2023:

Don’t be surprised if Swinney falls out of the top three should Clemson fail to at least make the CFP in 2023. Barring something unforeseen, he’ll still be one of only three coaches with multiple national titles, It could be his fifth straight season without one, however, and recency bias is difficult to overcome in a world of short attention spans. All that said, there’s reason for optimism with Swinney diagnosing a problem and bringing in Garrett Riley as the solution to overhaul a stale offense.

Along with winning a pair of national championships during his tenure as the Tigers’ head coach, Swinney has led Clemson to eight ACC titles and six College Football Playoff appearances.

Swinney has an overall record of 161-39 (.805) in 15 seasons (14 full seasons) at Clemson. That record through 200 career games placed him alongside College Football Hall of Famers Bob Stoops and Robert Neyland for the fifth-most wins through 200 games in FBS history. Swinney is one of five ACC coaches that made the top 25 of CBS Sports’ ranking, along with Wake Forest’s Dave Clawson (No. 15), Florida State’s Mike Norvell (No. 19), North Carolina’s Mack Brown (No. 22) and NC State’s Dave Doeren (No. 25). Southern Cal’s Lincoln Riley (No. 4) and Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh (No. 5) round out the top five behind Swinney.

