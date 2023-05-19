4-star California ATH ‘would love to be a part of’ Clemson’s program

A four-star athlete from California is highly interested in Clemson.

Warren High School (Downey, Calif.) rising senior Jordan Ross – a top-175 national prospect in the 2024 class, per multiple recruiting services – is very fond of the Tigers and “would love to hear from” Dabo Swinney’s program.

“When I was young, I loved Clemson and how they moved and everything, their environment,” Ross told The Clemson Insider this spring. “So with that, I would love to hear from Clemson. Clemson could also be a top-10 pick for me.”

Even though it’s a long-distance trip, Ross said he’d be interested in visiting Tiger Town, and added that Swinney’s team is one he would be happy to suit up for.

“For the team, I can say that they’re a very disciplined, decent team that I would love to be a part of,” he said. “I know that they got a good program as well I would love to be a part of.”

Ross is the nation’s No. 157 overall prospect in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports, and ESPN ranks him as the No. 171 prospect in the country for his class regardless of position. The 6-foot, 175-pounder is listed as an athlete by ESPN and Rivals, while 247Sports considers him a wide receiver.

Despite playing in only six games as a junior last season due to a broken collarbone, Ross tallied 25 receptions for 418 yards and six touchdowns and also saw action at cornerback.

Ross’s double-digit offer list includes Power Five opportunities to play at Michigan State, Auburn, Notre Dame, Georgia Tech, Arizona, Colorado, Oregon State, Utah, Washington and Washington State.

Going through the recruiting process, what is Ross looking for as he tries to find the right place to call home in college?

“I’m just really looking for a school that could show me that I’m at home, show me that the school is actually interested in me,” he said. “I want to feel like I’m over there to play football but to also be a better athlete myself, and I just want a school to develop me as a man.”

Ross named Pac-12 programs Washington State, Colorado, Utah, Oregon State and Cal as some schools standing out to him, but said his recruitment is “still wide open” right now.

“I would love to know more about some schools,” he added.

As for when Ross will make his college decision, he’s still playing that by ear, though he would ideally love to have his recruitment wrapped up before his upcoming senior season begins or at least by midseason.

Receiving an offer to play for Clemson would be huge for Ross, he said.

“I mean it would be amazing because Clemson is a school that goes against schools like Alabama, and I would love to be a part of that environment on a big stage,” he explained. “And Clemson, I feel like, is going to make me stand out, and that’s what I would like from Clemson. Clemson is also a school that I have very high interest in and it’s gonna make me feel like I’m special … It’s gonna make me feel like I have the capability to do whatever I can.”

–Photo courtesy of Jordan Ross on Twitter (@Jordan__Ross1)