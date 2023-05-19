Bakich on Leggett: 'It’s like a bolt of lightning every day'

Erik Bakich is certainly happy to have Jack Leggett on Clemson’s staff.

Leggett is a member of the 2023 baseball staff under Bakich, assisting with player, staff and program development, and Bakich raved about Leggett while discussing what it’s like to have him back in the building and the role that he’s played this year.

“It’s like a bolt of lightning every day,” Bakich, Clemson’s first-year head coach, said during an interview this week on ACC Network. “Every day that he’s here, it’s like he walks in the room and a thousand lights go on. That’s just him. He’s just a high-energy, relentless positive energy – he’s a magnet. He’s one of those guys everybody gravitates to, and I know our players have really enjoyed getting his wisdom, his words of wisdom, his mentorship and just his lessons from coaching, from life, from everything.

“That’s been an awesome role for him to be able to impart his experience into this team and hear some stories about former Clemson teams and former Clemson players. So, he’s been invaluable and he’s one of my best friends, and he’s just a great dude and a Hall of Fame coach and a Hall of Fame person. So, we’re lucky that he’s here.”

Leggett, of course, had his No. 7 retired in a ceremony at Doug Kingsmore Stadium prior to Clemson’s game against Notre Dame on April 15.

Leggett served as Clemson’s head coach for 22 seasons from 1994 to 2015 and led the Tigers to 955 wins, 21 NCAA Tournament appearances and six College World Series berths. Clemson was the seventh-winningest program in the nation during his time as head coach.

Under Leggett, the Tigers won three ACC Tournament titles, and he was named ACC Coach-of-the-Year three times. He was inducted into the ABCA Hall of Fame in 2014 and the Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame in 2020.

