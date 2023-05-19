Former Clemson star ranked among top 30 NFL players over 30

A national outlet recently stacked up the top veteran players in the NFL.

Pro Football Focus ranked the top 30 players over 30 years old entering the 2023 NFL season, and one former Clemson star made the list in current Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Nuk came in at No. 28 on the list.

“Hopkins has been vitally important for Kyler Murray when he’s on the field,” PFF’s John Kosko wrote. “He has dropped just four passes in the past three years, and if he can stay on the field, he will provide a dominant force with the ball in his hands.”

After serving a six-game suspension to start last season, Hopkins tallied a team-high 717 receiving yards with three touchdowns and had 64 catches in nine games. The three-time first-team All-Pro has posted 221 receptions for 2,696 yards and 17 touchdowns across three seasons with the Cardinals.

Since being drafted by the Houston Texans in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft, Hopkins has amassed 853 catches for 11,298 yards and 71 touchdowns across his 10 NFL seasons with the Texans and Cardinals.