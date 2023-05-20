Do-it-all Alabama athlete: ‘I love Clemson’

When the 2023 Dabo Swinney Football Camp gets underway at the end of May, this talented athlete from the Yellowhammer State will be there to compete.

Highland Home (Ala.) School class of 2025 prospect Tyler Chaney looks forward to showcasing his skills for Clemson’s coaching staff on May 31, the opening day of the Swinney Camp.

“I picked out Clemson,” Chaney said of choosing to camp there. “I want to show the coaches what I can do, and they had come down to the school telling me they had wanted me to camp. So, just trying to show the coaches what I can do.”

This will be the first trip to Clemson for Chaney, a 5-foot-10, 156-pound rising junior. The versatile, do-it-all athlete plays on both sides of the ball for Highland Home, seeing action at safety, cornerback, wide receiver and even running back sometimes, but said safety is the position he is primarily being recruited for by various schools.

“As an athlete, I can do it all. … I’m lethal,” he said, describing himself as a player. “I can do anything on the field. I play both sides of the ball. Ballhawk. I can make plays when I get the ball in my hand, and I just want to be the best at what I can do.”

Alabama State gave Chaney his first offer in March before he added his second offer from Wright State last month. He visited Auburn last month and said Liberty is another school showing interest early in the process along with Clemson.

Chaney looks up to and draws inspiration from several young players on Clemson’s football roster who hail from Alabama – true freshmen defensive linemen Peter Woods and T.J. Parker, redshirt freshman safety Kylon Griffin and redshirt freshman linebacker T.J. Dudley.

“I really want to play with them, for real,” Chaney said. “They’re dogs and they motivate me, seeing where they’re coming from.”

Chaney is very high on Clemson and hopes to score an offer from Swinney’s program in the future.

“It would mean the world to me,” he said. “I love Clemson. They’re my No. 1 on the board for me, and for me right now, I love Clemson.”

Xavier Thomas is back to win another championship. Dear Old Clemson has added signed posters from Thomas to our online store. For this weekend only they are on sale at an introductory price of only $30.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

