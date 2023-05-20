Tigers hold off Tar Heels to cap off regular season

Caden Grice did everything for the Tigers as they completed the sweep of North Carolina with a 3-1 victory on Saturday afternoon.

Grice got the scoring started with a monstrous home run in the bottom of the first, giving the Tigers the first two runs of the game.

Center fielder Cam Cannarella put up three hits for the Tigers, while senior Riley Bertram contributed to the scoring with an RBI double in the eighth. Cooper Ingle and Jacob Jarrell also found themselves in the hit column for Clemson.

In addition to his powerful presence at the plate, Grice contributed perhaps an even stronger performance on the mound.

In 7 1/3 innings of work, the 6-foot-6 lefty threw 97 pitches and struck out nine while allowing just two walks and no earned runs. The Tar Heels’ lone run of the game was unearned as it came on a sacrifice fly.

With the win, the Tigers finish the regular season at 39-17 and 20-10 in the ACC. They will begin ACC Tournament play in Durham next week.