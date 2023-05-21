Clemson makes the cut for talented safety

One of the best safeties in the class of 2024 listed Clemson as one of his top schools on Saturday evening.

Northside (GA) star safety Ricardo Jones released his final nine on Saturday. Alongside Clemson, he listed Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Jones visited Clemson in early March, which is when the Tigers extended their offer. He has locked Clemson as his first official during the first weekend in June, joining a plethora of other top recruits for the program’s big weekend.

According to 247Sports, Jones is the No. 137 overall recruit and the No. 11 safety in the class of 2024.