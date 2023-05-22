Higgins discusses contract rumors, offseason jellyfish tank project

Former Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins met with the media recently and answered questions about the status of a contract extension with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 24-year-old is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is eligible for a contract extension, and earlier this offseason, there were viral rumors going around that Higgins and the Bengals had gotten a deal done.

Higgins said those rumors were just that, though.

“My mom texted me and was like, ‘You got a deal done son?’” he said, via Olivia Ray of WLWT News 5 in Cincinnati. “I was like, ‘Mom, trust me, if I had a deal done, you would be the first to know.’ She was like, ‘Thought so.’ But yeah, it was just rumors.”

While Higgins hopes he and the Bengals can work out a deal soon, right now he’s participating in voluntary offseason workouts with the team and is there to do what he enjoys doing.

“The money is God’s timing, man, at the end of the day,” he said. “I’m blessed to be in this position that I’m in to play the game I love and get paid for it. So, I’m not going to rush things like that and when it comes, it comes.”

Higgins was also asked what he was up to this offseason besides football, and he discussed an interesting project that he attempted to take on.

“Trying to get a jellyfish tank together,” he said. “Just been chillin’ for the most part. I’ve actually been out here in Cincinnati just minding my own. It’s a short commute back home, so been going back and forth back home. So, just been chillin’.”

How challenging is getting a jellyfish tank together?

“I’m not going to lie, that’s probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever tried,” Higgins said. “But next time I order some jellyfish, we’ll make sure they don’t die this time.”

“I was watching, like, the Discovery Channel, like ‘Planet Earth,’ and jellyfish came up,” he added. “I was like, I wonder if you can have those as pets, and I looked it up and you can, so I ordered them. It was like 25 bucks worth for each jellyfish. I ordered three of them.”

