Clemson Softball Weekly Wrap - Week 14

No. 16 Clemson (49-10) run-ruled UNC Greensboro to start the Clemson Regional before winning two of the next three games over Auburn to secure the regional title. The Tigers are in the Super Regional round for the second consecutive season, traveling to #1 Oklahoma this weekend.

Overall Record: 49-10 Last Week: 3-1 5/19 Friday #4 UNC Greensboro W, 17-2 (5) 5/20 Saturday #2 Auburn W, 7-0 5/21 Sunday #2 Auburn L, 2-5 5/21 Sunday #2 Auburn W, 5-1 Next Week: 5/26 Friday @ #1 Oklahoma (54-1) 2:00PM (ESPN2) 5/27 Saturday @ #1 Oklahoma (54-1) 1:00PM (TBA) 5/28 Sunday @ #1 Oklahoma (54-1) TBD

TCI Hitter-of-the Week

Valerie Cagle

The redshirt junior utility player from Yorktown, VA earned her fifth hitter-of-the-week award after going 5-for-7 (.714) over four games in the Clemson Regional. Cagle had a homer, eight walks, four runs, and four RBI while leading the team in slugging (1.143) and on-base (.867) percentage.

TCI Pitcher-of-the-Week

Valerie Cagle

The redshirt junior righty from Yorktown, VA earned her ninth pitcher-of-the-week award for her performance in the Clemson Regional. In 7.0 innings over three games, Cagle allowed four runs (three earned) on nine hits (.148 OBA) with three walks and nine strikeouts while going 2-1 with two complete games.

Weekly Notes:

The Tigers outscored their opponents 31-8 while outhitting the opposition .346 (37 hits) to .183 (17 hits). On the weekend, Clemson had three doubles, seven homers, 18 walks, and three HBPs against 16 strikeouts while going 6-7 on stolen bases. The Tiger pitching staff had a 1.68 ERA, allowing eight runs (six earned) across 25.0 innings with three walks and 13 strikeouts. Clemson fielded at a .959 clip, committing five errors in 123 chances.

Looking Ahead:

Clemson advances to the Super Regional round for the second straight season. Like last season, the Tigers will travel to the state of Oklahoma but this time will take on the top-ranked Sooners in Norman. Last year, Clemson lost both games in the Stillwater Super Regional (0-2, 1-5). However, the Tigers do have a 8-5 all-time record in NCAA play.