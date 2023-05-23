Finebaum on whether Clemson would be good fit for SEC expansion

Conference realignment and expansion continues to be a hot topic, and SEC expansion rumors are going around again this offseason.

The SEC, of course, is already set to add Oklahoma and Texas in 2024. But should the SEC further expand, would the conference be interested in ACC teams like Clemson and Florida State?

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum weighed in during an appearance on McElroy and Cubelic on WJOX in Birmingham, explaining why he doesn’t think the Tigers and Seminoles would be great additions to the SEC.

“Clemson to me, quite frankly, doesn’t bring that much,” Finebaum said. “I know it brings a national championship program of a couple years ago. Clemson won twice, but from a geographical standpoint, I don’t think they add anything. I think South Carolina already covers the area in that part of the world very well.

“I think Florida State is similar. I don’t think they’re nearly as attractive as they think they are. Besides, Florida already covers that part of the world. And so I think Miami to me, it would be next. I think it’s an important part of the country. It’s a very populated part of the country too.”

Finebaum added that he thinks the SEC should target North Carolina first if the conference continues to expand.

“I would go for North Carolina first because they really hit a lot of different boxes,” he said. “Number one, they’re the dominant university in one of the 10 or 11 largest states in the country. That doesn’t matter as much as it used to from a television footprint, but they do cover a lot there. They have a respectable football program, they have an elite basketball program, which I don’t think is, again, driving anyone other than maybe a few out west. But they just bring a lot to the table overall.”

Paul @Finebaum of the @SECNetwork joined the guys on @MacandCube to discuss which ACC school the SEC should target if the conference continues to expand. Whole interview: https://t.co/bTN3IaIeW5 pic.twitter.com/FFNyOhkTXF — WJOX 94.5 FM (@WJOX945) May 22, 2023