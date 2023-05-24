4-star Ohio OL explains why Clemson is ‘one of my top schools for sure’

One of Clemson’s top offensive line targets in the 2024 class narrowed down his recruitment earlier this month, trimming his list of 30-plus scholarship offers to nine schools.

Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio) four-star William Satterwhite is glad to have a smaller group of schools to focus on as he moves forward in the recruiting process and gets ready for his upcoming senior season.

“It’s a big stress relief for me,” Satterwhite told The Clemson Insider. “It gives me more opportunities to focus on my team this season, to focus on recruiting really.”

The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder released a top nine on May 11 featuring Clemson along with Alabama, Auburn, Cincinnati, Georgia, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State and Tennessee.

It was no surprise to see Clemson make the cut for Satterwhite, who received an offer from the Tigers on April 12 during his first-ever visit to campus.

“When I was down there, I just really loved the energy, the coaching staff and the players I talked to as well,” he said, explaining why he included the Tigers in his top group.

“The players are really down to earth and kept it real about how they were recruited by Clemson and how it’s like there now as a freshman. Then Clemson being a select program – they offer maybe 60 guys per class, so being one of the select few that got offered is just amazing.”

Satterwhite, a unanimous four-star prospect according to the major recruiting services, has been keeping in touch regularly with Clemson offensive line coach Thomas Austin.

“Me and Coach Austin, the O-line coach, we talk fairly often,” Satterwhite said. “Just staying in connect, building a better relationship.”

“It’s a good relationship,” he added of his bond with Austin and the Tigers. “I really like the Tigers and Coach Austin as well. He’s a really good guy.”

Satterwhite is expected to be among the guests for Clemson’s big June 2 official visit weekend. He said right now, he doesn’t really know when he will make his college decision, but added that he does know the Tigers are “one of my top schools for sure” going into the official visit.

“I just really liked the program when I was down there and what they have to offer,” he said.

Satterwhite is the No. 11 interior offensive lineman and No. 172 overall prospect in the country for the 2024 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. He is ranked as high as the No. 93 overall prospect in his class by Rivals, which considers him the No. 4 offensive guard in his class.

–Photo courtesy of William Satterwhite on Twitter (@WilliamSatt50)

