Sixth inning surge propels Tigers to opening victory

Clemson entered the sixth inning against Virginia Tech trailing by two runs and on its fourth pitcher. But the Tigers plated seven runs in the inning to reclaim a lead they would not relinquish en route to a 14-5 victory.

A dropped fly ball by the Hokies plated two runs for the Tigers and tied the game up at five runs apiece. Four batters later, two-way star Caden Grice launched a grand slam into the right field stands to extend the Clemson lead to five runs.

Grice’s monstrous hit accounted for all four of his RBIs, while Riley Bertram recorded three on the night. Billy Amick contributed two RBIs, while Benjamin Blackwell, Cam Cannarella and Will Taylor each brought in a run.

Head coach Erik Bakich sent seven different pitchers to the mound, with none going more than 1.2 innings. The staff combined for eight strikeouts while allowing just one extra base hit.

The Tigers will return to the field Friday when they take on the sixth-seeded Boston College Eagles at 11 a.m. The winner of Friday’s game will advance to Saturday’s semifinal matchup.