Clemson moves up in super regional re-rank

For the second straight season, the Clemson softball program will travel to the state of Oklahoma for a super regional appearance.

The Tigers will take on the Oklahoma Sooners, who enter the weekend on a 46-game win streak and with a record of 54-1 on the season.

The NCAA Softball account on Twitter re-ranked all 16 teams that advanced to super regionals this year.

Clemson, which plated a total of 31 runs in its own regional, shot up four spots to No. 12 on the list. The Tigers’ opponent, the Sooners, unsurprisingly remained atop the rankings after scoring an astounding 38 runs in three games.

Two other ACC programs, Duke and Florida State, held their spots on the list with the Blue Devils coming in at No. 8 and the Seminoles remaining at No. 3.

Clemson begins its super regional play on Friday at 2 p.m. before game two on Saturday at 1 p.m. Game one will be televised on ESPN2.