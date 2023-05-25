Grice reflects on grand slam, 13-game win streak

Clemson baseball won its first game in the new ACC Tournament pool format, taking down Virginia Tech 14-5. After retaking the lead by a run in the sixth inning, Caden Grice walked to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs. On a 3-1 count with a green light, he got his pitch and delivered a no-doubter grand slam to seal the deal in Durham.

Caden Grice tried to hit this ball all the way back to Clemson 🤯pic.twitter.com/mTsbpnPMEt — Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) May 25, 2023

“Just tried to be patient…I couldn’t do it without the people on base,” Grice said. “Had faced (Drue) Hackenberg those two at-bats prior, his stuff was really good and just tried to keep my pitch and keep everything slow. I’m glad he gave me one because he’s a really good arm.”

The Tigers tacked on four more runs by the end and now their win streak extends to 13, dating back to late April. The momentum continues to roll and in pressure moments, Clemson has found its way out.

“We’re just a really tough team, just keep putting together good at-bats and that’s what we play,” Grice said. “We believe we’re never out of the fight and we just keep on grinding.”

That grind continues Friday, when Clemson takes on Boston College to decided the winner of Pool C.