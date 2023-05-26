Clemson offer would be ‘very special’ for legacy recruit, family

A Clemson legacy recruit, who has seen his recruitment take off this year, will soon be back on campus with another chance to show the Tigers’ coaching staff what he can do.

Central High School (Phenix City, Ala.) rising junior offensive lineman Mal Waldrep is set to work out for offensive line coach Thomas Austin and the Tigers at the Dabo Swinney Camp next week on Thursday, June 1. It will mark his second year in a row camping at Clemson.

“I’m very excited about camping this year,” Waldrep told The Clemson Insider. “I always enjoy getting back on campus as much as possible. Last year was my first year camping with Clemson and I really enjoyed it. I really loved the energy coach Austin and all of the players put into the camp.”

“I just want to show them that I can compete at a high level,” he added. “I want to work to be the most dominant player on the field. I also want to show that I can play all positions on the offensive line.”

A 6-foot-5, 295-pound prospect in the 2025 class, Waldrep attended Clemson’s April 1 underclassmen day and has continued to stay in contact with Austin.

“Definitely the hospitality that everyone shows there (stands out). They make you feel like family at all times,” Waldrep said, reflecting on the visit to Clemson last month.

“I feel like he thinks highly of me,” Waldrep added of Austin. “We have been in touch a lot recently, I always enjoy talking to him. I’m looking forward to working with him again this year at camp. He has been one of those coaches that has been in contact with me since early in my recruitment.”

Waldrep’s offer list has grown rapidly in 2023 and he has now racked up more than a dozen total offers. Florida State most recently offered him last week, while schools such as Georgia Tech, Auburn, Kentucky and Colorado have all offered him since the turn of the calendar year as well. Penn State pulled the trigger on his first Power Five offer in April 2022.

An offer from the Tigers, should Waldrep score one moving forward, would be very significant to him – especially considering his grandfather, Joe Waldrep, was a linebacker under legendary Clemson coach Frank Howard in the 1960s.

“It would be huge for me,” Mal said. “Clemson is special, they make it clear that they don’t just offer anyone. I would still be completely open to any other schools but Clemson would be very exciting to have on the list.

“It would make it very special to me and my whole family. Last visit I brought both of my parents and they were very happy about what Clemson has to offer. My grandfather really loves Clemson and has taught me a lot about the program himself.”

–Photo courtesy of Mal Waldrep on Twitter (@WaldrepMal)

Xavier Thomas is back to win another championship. Dear Old Clemson has added signed posters from Thomas to our online store. For this weekend only they are on sale at an introductory price of only $30.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

