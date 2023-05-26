Four-star OL 'looking forward' to official visit

After landing just five offensive linemen in the last two recruiting cycles, the position has become one of need for Clemson’s 2024 recruiting class.

Tuscarora (VA) four-star offensive tackle Fletcher Westphal has quickly become one of Clemson’s primary targets in the class of 2024. He will join a long list of other highly rated recruits for Clemson’s big official visit weekend beginning on June 2.

“I’m looking forward to my official visit because it gets me back on campus,” Westphal said. “During the visit I’m looking forward to spending time with current players and seeing the caliber of recruits that are on the visit with me, because we could all be teammates.”

June’s official visit is just the most recent in a long list of visits by the 6-foot-7, 305-pound offensive tackle. He was in town for Clemson’s top-10 matchup against NC State and was back on campus in early April.

“My decision is going to be a tough one, but the thing that separates Clemson is their consistency with winning at a high level for a long time,” Westphal said. “That cannot be overlooked.”

Westphal released his top-five schools in late April and included Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Florida and Georgia. He broke down what makes all five schools so intriguing.

Arkansas: “Having Coach (Sam) Pittman who was an offensive lineman as the head coach is special to me. I spend a lot of time with him. I think he and Coach (Cody) Kennedy are building something special.”

Auburn: “I was drawn to Auburn on my first visit when I won best performer at their offensive line camp. It’s a great school and I feel Coach (Hugh) Freeze can turn the program around.”

Clemson: “I love how the alumni flock back to coach and to invest in current players. It’s key to Clemson’s winning culture.”

Florida: “They were late to the game with an offer, but they’ve been all gas since then. I like the two offensive line coach dynamic and feel my development will come fast.”

Georgia: I met Coach (Stacy) Searels coming out of eighth grade at a UNC camp. He saw potential in me then and being a part of a national championship team is impressive, because he is building and training the offensive line.”