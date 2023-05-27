Commanders head coach believes former Clemson DE ‘was overlooked’

'He's a guy that we wanted to add'
K.J. Henry might have been overshadowed a bit at Clemson while playing across the defensive line from an eventual first-round draft pick in Myles Murphy.
However, Henry wasn’t left unnoticed by his new NFL team. The Washington Commanders saw what Henry put on film during his time as a Tiger and believed he could help address a team need at the defensive end position.
So, the Commanders snatched up the former Clemson edge rusher in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft with the 137th overall pick.
“KJ Henry is a dynamic outside edge player,” Washington head coach Ron Rivera said. “It’s interesting because the guy that played on the other side, a lot of people watched that guy. I think KJ was overlooked. I really do. The tape that you watch and you repeatedly watch, he’s there making plays, and so he’s a guy that we wanted to add.”
Of course, “that guy” on the other side that Rivera referenced is Murphy, who went to the Cincinnati Bengals with the 28th overall pick in the first round.
Four rounds later, the Commanders got what they hope will turn out to be a steal in Henry, who had a career year at Clemson in 2022. A second-team All-ACC selection, he started all 14 games while collecting 59 tackles (9.0 for loss), 3.5 sacks, six pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery to go along with a team-high 24 quarterback pressures.
The 6-foot-4, 294-pounder was a five-year contributor for the Tigers, playing in 58 games with 147 tackles, 13.5 sacks and 28 tackles for a loss.
