Offensive explosion sends Clemson to championship game

The Clemson offense once again came to life on Saturday in a 10-4 victory over the seventh-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels. The win cements Clemson’s spot in the ACC Championship Game, their first since winning the title in 2016.

Caden Grice, who also got the start on the mound, started the scoring with a two-RBI double in the first inning. Billy Amick and Blake Wright each added a home run in the Tiger’s five-run first inning.

Amick led the way with four RBIs, while Cam Cannarella and Grice each added a pair. Cooper Ingle and Wright also contributed to the Clemson onslaught with an RBI apiece.

On the mound, Grice went seven innings as the Tigers’ starting pitcher, allowing just four hits and three runs while striking out nine batters.

The win marks the 15th win in a row for the Tigers and their 26th in the team’s last 29 games.

Clemson will take on the third-seeded Miami Hurricanes, who took down No. 1 Wake Forest on Saturday. First pitch is set for noon on ESPN2.