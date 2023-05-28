Clemson Baseball Named Regional Host Site

On Sunday, Clemson won their 11th ACC Tournament Championship and 16th ACC Baseball Championship overall.

But the celebrations did not stop with the ACC Championship trophy. Just hours after hoisting the trophy in Durham, the Tigers were named one of the sixteen host sites in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Coastal Carolina, Florida, Indiana State, Kentucky, LSU, Miami (FL), Oklahoma State, South Carolina, Stanford, Vanderbilt, Virginia, and Wake Forest were also named as hosts.

2023 marks the first time a regional has returned to Doug Kingsmore Stadium since 2018, when the Tigers ultimately fell to Vanderbilt in blowout fashion.

All 16 hosts will have to wait until Monday to find out their overall seed as well as the teams that will join them in their regional. The selection show is scheduled for noon on ESPN2.