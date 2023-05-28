Tigers claim ACC Championship after seventh inning surge

For the first time since 2016, the Clemson Tiger baseball program is on top of the ACC after an 11-5 victory over the third-seeded Miami Hurricanes.

Cam Cannarella highlighted the Tigers’ early scoring with a mammoth home run to right field, while Caden Grice and Riley Bertram both added on to the early scoring.

The Miami bullpen eventually settled in and responded with four consecutive scoreless innings, while the offense clawed their way to a 5-3 lead on the back of a Zach Levenson home run.

The Hurricanes’ lead was short-lived, however, as the Tigers posted eight runs in an electric seventh inning to slam the door on the ACC Tournament Championship. Home runs from Bertram and Will Taylor highlighted the offensive outburst that ultimately proved to be the difference.

Bertram led the way with four RBIs, three of which came on his first home run of the season. Taylor was not far behind with three of his owns, while Billy Amick, Grice and Cannarella all contributed an RBI.

Freshman lefty Ethan Darden got the start on the mound and struck out four in his 2.1 innings of work. Four different Tigers came in in relief, including Jackson Lindley, who was credited with the win.

The win marks Clemson’s 11th ACC Tournament title and their 16th ACC Championship overall, both ACC records.

Clemson, who has now won 16 games in a row and 27 of their last 30 contests, will now await their postseason fate. The team is in line to earn a top-eight national seed in the NCAA Tournament.

