4-star Florida WR ‘very excited’ to camp at Clemson this week

One of the standout prospects who will travel to Tiger Town for the Dabo Swinney Camp this week is a four-star wide receiver from the Sunshine State.

Pensacola (Fla.) Catholic High School rising junior Koby Howard is set to camp at Clemson on Thursday, June 1, the second day of the Swinney Camp.

“I’m very excited to camp at Clemson,” Howard told The Clemson Insider. “I’ve never been to Clemson before, so it’ll be my first time ever going out there any, even going to South Carolina. So, it’ll be fun to camp there.”

A 6-foot-1, 174-pound recruit in the class of 2025 with more than two dozen scholarship offers, Howard hopes to put his all-around skillset on display for the Tigers’ coaching staff when he works out.

“I just want to show them that I’m an overall college receiver, I can just do it all really,” he said.

“I would describe myself as basically having it all really – speed, hands and route running – just being an overall good receiver,” he added.

Howard has been staying in touch with Tyler Grisham since Clemson’s receivers coach took in a spring practice at Pensacola Catholic recently, and Howard is feeling the love from Grisham and the Tigers at this point in the recruiting process.

“One day he came to our spring practice. I got his number from my coach, and we just started talking from there,” Howard said.

“Right now, they’re making me seem like a priority,” he added. “I really like how Coach Grisham is prioritizing me.”

Howard’s lengthy offer list includes Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas A&M, among others.

Clemson has yet to offer any prospects in the 2025 class, but that will soon change, and Howard would love to be among the first recruits in his class to receive an offer from the Tigers.

“It would mean a lot to get an offer from Clemson, knowing they haven’t offered any people in the ’25 class,” he said. “Coach Grisham told me they start offering June 1. So if I was to get the offer, I would be one of the first to get it. So, it would be a good feeling.”

Howard is also scheduled to camp at Ohio State on June 8 and Alabama on June 24.

–Photo courtesy of Koby Howard on Twitter

Xavier Thomas is back to win another championship. Dear Old Clemson has added signed posters from Thomas to our online store. For this weekend only they are on sale at an introductory price of only $30.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

