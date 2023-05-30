Top-50 national prospect has Clemson among favorites

A highly touted prospect in the 2025 class from the Peach State has Clemson among his favorites.

Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward Academy defensive end London Merritt named the Tigers among his top 12 schools Tuesday, along with Alabama, Ohio State, Tennessee, LSU, Florida State, Florida, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Colorado, North Carolina and Southern Cal.

Merritt is ranked as a top-50 national prospect in the 2025 class regardless of position by both Rivals (No. 47) and ESPN (No. 48).

The 6-foot-3, 236-pound rising junior hails from the same school as Clemson incoming freshman defensive lineman A.J. Hoffler.

The Tigers played host to Merritt on April 1 for the program’s underclassmen day.

Merritt lists close to 40 scholarship offers but doesn’t currently have an offer from Clemson as the Tigers haven’t quite begun to offer prospects in his class yet.

–Photo courtesy of London Merritt on Twitter (@merritt_london)

