N.C. 4-star: Clemson offer ‘would really shake things up’ in recruitment

A two-way standout from the Tar Heel State on Clemson’s recruiting radar continues to be high on the Tigers.

Northwood High School (Pittsboro, N.C.) four-star rising junior Gus Ritchey remains really interested in Clemson.

“Clemson is very high on my list and I’m looking at camping there this summer,” he said. “It’s probably one of the few camps I plan to do.”

A 6-foot-3, 235-pound prospect in the class of 2025, Ritchey plays on both sides of the ball at Northwood, lining up at tight end and all over the front seven on defense, including defensive end. He registered 32 receptions for 490 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore last season despite playing in a run-heavy offense, while defensively, he notched 62 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Ritchey’s list of around two dozen scholarship offers features many prominent Power Five programs from around the country, including schools such as Florida, Georgia, Michigan, NC State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State and Texas A&M, to name some.

Clemson will soon start offering 2025 recruits, and Ritchey says an offer from the Tigers would have a significant impact on his recruitment should he be one of the select prospects to receive an offer from Dabo Swinney’s program moving forward.

“An offer would really shake things up,” he said. “I have a favorite right now with a few schools close behind, but that would make things really interesting.”

Ritchey made his first visit to Clemson last November for the Miami game, and when looking at the Tigers’ program, he said, “What stands out to me about Clemson is the amazing coaching staff.”

“They get the best out of their players,” Ritchey added.

“I also love that they want tough, hard-nosed players,” he continued. “I think that’s what really draws me to them the most. They just demand toughness and a great attitude.”

Speaking of the coaching staff, Ritchey has been able to communicate some recently with Clemson assistant coach Thomas Austin.

“I’ve talked to Coach Austin and really like him,” he said. “I had planned to start reaching out a little more this summer. It’s been a really crazy offseason.”

Ritchey said he’s definitely planning to make trips this summer to Miami, Notre Dame, North Carolina and Florida, and possibly Georgia Tech as well.

He is ranked as high as the nation’s No. 102 overall prospect in the 2025 class by Rivals, which considers him the No. 4 prospect in the state of North Carolina.

