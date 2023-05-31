Swinney Camp Notebook: Day One, Afternoon Session

The Clemson Insider was on hand for session two of the Dabo Swinney Football Camp on Wednesday, May 31. Here are notes and observations from throughout the afternoon session.
- 2024 three-star offensive lineman Edwin Favour looked dominant once again. He had never played football before this spring, but shows a lot of raw potential. His length coupled with his athleticism and power is something college coaches dream of.
- Forest Hills (NC) 2024 wide receiver Jerel Bolder was arguably the most impressive wide receiver of the day. He looked smooth, ran amazing routes and did not drop a ball all day, to our knowledge. He holds more than a dozen Division I offers.
- 2025 four-star Josiah Abdullah looked impressive again throughout the entire afternoon session. He and Bolder were discussing drills all day and both were extremely impressive.
- 2024 three-star quarterback Kamari McClellan attended both sessions Wednesday and showed flashes of potential. He looked smooth in the pocket, but is still very raw through the air.
- 2025 edge rusher Eric Hazzard showed power in a number of drills. While he doesn’t hold any offers so far, he flashed a high level of potential.
- 2025 four-star edge rusher Javion Hilson looked raw during drills, but coaches were very detailed with him. His 6-foot-4 frame was impressive once he got momentum throughout the day.