Swinney Camp Notebook: Day One, Afternoon Session

Swinney Camp Notebook: Day One, Afternoon Session

Football

Swinney Camp Notebook: Day One, Afternoon Session

By May 31, 2023 5:04 pm

By |

The Clemson Insider was on hand for session two of the Dabo Swinney Football Camp on Wednesday, May 31. Here are notes and observations from throughout the afternoon session.

  • 2024 three-star offensive lineman Edwin Favour looked dominant once again. He had never played football before this spring, but shows a lot of raw potential. His length coupled with his athleticism and power is something college coaches dream of.
  • Forest Hills (NC) 2024 wide receiver Jerel Bolder was arguably the most impressive wide receiver of the day. He looked smooth, ran amazing routes and did not drop a ball all day, to our knowledge. He holds more than a dozen Division I offers.
  • 2025 four-star Josiah Abdullah looked impressive again throughout the entire afternoon session. He and Bolder were discussing drills all day and both were extremely impressive.
  • 2024 three-star quarterback Kamari McClellan attended both sessions Wednesday and showed flashes of potential. He looked smooth in the pocket, but is still very raw through the air.
  • 2025 edge rusher Eric Hazzard showed power in a number of drills. While he doesn’t hold any offers so far, he flashed a high level of potential.
  • 2025 four-star edge rusher Javion Hilson looked raw during drills, but coaches were very detailed with him. His 6-foot-4 frame was impressive once he got momentum throughout the day.

, , , , , Football, Recruiting

More TCI

Latest

2hr

Clemson offered one of the most talented running backs in the country on Wednesday. 2025 four-star Liberty Christian Academy (VA) running back Gideon Davidson announced an offer from the Tigers on Wednesday. (…)

reply
4hr

One of the nation’s top 2025 quarterbacks announced an offer from the Tigers on Wednesday. Brentwood Academy (TN) four-star quarterback George MacIntyre announced an offer from Clemson on Wednesday (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home