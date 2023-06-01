4-star Alabama edge rusher adds Clemson offer

Clemson has pulled the trigger on an offer to a standout edge rusher in the 2025 class.

Highland Home (Ala.) High School four-star defensive end CJ May announced the offer via Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

May is the No. 165 overall prospect in the country for the 2025 class, per 247Sports.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder visited Clemson for the program’s underclassmen day in April.

He posted 50 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss as a sophomore last season.