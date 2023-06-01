Local standout QB would love to ‘live the dream’ at Clemson

A number of notable 2025 quarterbacks will be competing at the Dabo Swinney Camp today, including a standout local signal-caller who’s a longtime Clemson fan.

Cutter Woods of Westside High School (Anderson, S.C.) is excited to take part in Day 2 of the Swinney Camp today.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” said Woods, who holds a bunch of Division I FBS scholarship offers. “It’ll be the first camp of the summer and it’s local, and I like Clemson.”

Woods also camped at Clemson a couple of years ago when he was going into his freshman year. Now, he hopes to show the Tigers’ coaching staff what he can do as a 6-foot-3, 200-pound rising junior.

“I really enjoyed it when I did it two years ago,” Woods said of his previous Swinney Camp experience. “It was fun around the coaches, and I really just like the orange.”

“Hopefully they’ll recognize me, a local guy,” he added, “and hopefully they’ll look at me quite a bit and hopefully show them what I got.”

Camping at Clemson is especially meaningful to Woods considering that his blood runs orange as he was born and raised a Clemson fan.

“I grew up a Clemson fan, so I grew up going to the games and stuff. Always loved that. Loved the tailgating,” he said. “Obviously know a ton of Clemson people, and my mom, she’s down here because of Clemson. She’s from Pennsylvania, so we’re down here because of Clemson and always loved it.”

Woods has collected offers from Wake Forest, Coastal Carolina, Charlotte, Appalachian State, Middle Tennessee, Liberty and Miami (Ohio).

Earning an offer from Clemson moving forward – and having the chance to play for the team he grew up rooting for – would obviously be a dream come true for Woods.

“It’d mean a ton,” he said of an offer from the Tigers. “It’d mean a ton to be able to go real close to home, go to school. Hopefully if I really like it, go to school real close to home and just live the dream.”

In 13 games as a sophomore last season, Woods completed 68 percent of his passes for 3,014 yards and 28 touchdowns with just five interceptions while rushing for 232 yards and four more scores.

–Photo courtesy of Cutter Woods on Twitter (@WoodsCutter)

Xavier Thomas is back to win another championship. Dear Old Clemson has added signed posters from Thomas to our online store. For this weekend only they are on sale at an introductory price of only $30.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

