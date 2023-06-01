Top-50 national prospect from Alabama picks up Clemson offer

A top-50 national prospect in the 2025 class from Alabama picked up an offer from Clemson on Thursday.
Enterprise High School four-star athlete Eric Winters announced the offer on Twitter.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder is ranked as high as the No. 44 overall prospect in the 2025 class by 247Sports, which considers him the No. 7 linebacker in his class. ESPN also ranks him as a top-100 national prospect (No. 86 overall) and considers him the No. 8 safety in his class.
As a sophomore in 2022, Winters posted 54 tackles, two tackles for loss, three interceptions, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery that he returned 72 yards for a touchdown.
#AGTG ✞ Blessed to have EARNED an offer from Clemson University!!! #GoTigers🐅 @WesleyGoodwin @EHS__Football @coachblackmon @CoachFortney @ChadSimmons_ @JeremyO_Johnson @adamgorney @ALLGASTRNG pic.twitter.com/3jHfCLm1bQ
— Eric Winters ✞ (@eric_winters5) June 1, 2023
–Photo courtesy of Eric Winters on Twitter (@eric_winters5)
Xavier Thomas is back to win another championship. Dear Old Clemson has added signed posters from Thomas to our online store. For this weekend only they are on sale at an introductory price of only $30.
Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.
Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.
Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”
Graham Neff:
“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”
Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!