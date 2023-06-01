Top-50 national prospect from Alabama picks up Clemson offer

A top-50 national prospect in the 2025 class from Alabama picked up an offer from Clemson on Thursday.

Enterprise High School four-star athlete Eric Winters announced the offer on Twitter.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder is ranked as high as the No. 44 overall prospect in the 2025 class by 247Sports, which considers him the No. 7 linebacker in his class. ESPN also ranks him as a top-100 national prospect (No. 86 overall) and considers him the No. 8 safety in his class.

As a sophomore in 2022, Winters posted 54 tackles, two tackles for loss, three interceptions, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery that he returned 72 yards for a touchdown.

–Photo courtesy of Eric Winters on Twitter (@eric_winters5)