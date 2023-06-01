Top-60 Peach State product announces offer

Top-60 Peach State product announces offer

Football

Top-60 Peach State product announces offer

By June 1, 2023 9:52 pm

By |

Clemson extended an offer to one of the nation’s best edge rushers on Thursday evening.

2025 four-star Woodward Academy (GA) edge rusher London Merritt announced an offer from the Tigers on Thursday.

Merritt, who visited Clemson in April, is ranked as high as the No. 47 overall recruit and No. 4 edge rusher in the class of 2025.

, , , Football, Recruiting

More TCI

Latest

4hr

Another top quarterback prospect in the 2025 class has picked up an offer from Clemson. Central Catholic (Lawrence, Mass.) four-star Blake Hebert announced the offer Thursday night after camping with the (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home