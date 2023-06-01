Top-60 Peach State product announces offer

Clemson extended an offer to one of the nation’s best edge rushers on Thursday evening.
2025 four-star Woodward Academy (GA) edge rusher London Merritt announced an offer from the Tigers on Thursday.
✝️ALL GLORY TO GOD✝️
Blessed to receive a(n) offer from Clemson University 🟠⚪️🐅 @Davis33Coach @coachski_ @ClemsonSports @ClemsonFB #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/L09Eudi0li
— London Merritt (@merritt_london) June 1, 2023
Merritt, who visited Clemson in April, is ranked as high as the No. 47 overall recruit and No. 4 edge rusher in the class of 2025.