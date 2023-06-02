Top WR talks camp experience, says Clemson ‘truly is different’

One of the standout prospects at the Dabo Swinney Camp this week was this highly touted wide receiver from the Peach State.

Woodward Academy (College Park, Ga.) four-star rising junior Josiah Abdullah camped at Clemson on Wednesday, the opening day of the Swinney Camp.

“It was great,” Abdullah said of his camp experience. “They definitely do a really good job at coaching. Most camps, you just go through drills, you do the rotation and you leave. But they definitely focus on developing their players and making them the best.”

The 5-foot-9, 170-pound Abdullah is ranked as the nation’s No. 10 receiver and the No. 52 overall prospect in the 2025 class, per Rivals.

Abdullah felt he wasn’t at his best during Wednesday morning’s workout but finished on a high note with a strong showing in the afternoon session.

“After lunch, we had our second workout. The one-on-one period during then was the best, in my opinion,” he said. “First one, I still was getting on my feet and figuring out everything, and the second one, I definitely came out and dominated.”

Abdullah was able to work closely with Tyler Grisham and got positive feedback about his camp performance from the Tigers’ receivers coach.

“Grisham said that I was definitely extremely explosive,” Abdullah said, “and he really enjoyed coaching me and I was coachable and someone that definitely plays with a chip on my shoulder with a level of competitiveness that others don’t have.”

According to Abdullah, the subject of a potential Clemson offer came up while chatting with Grisham.

“We talked about it. We’ll see,” Abdullah said. “I’m definitely excited to see what’s to come in the time ahead. But we talked about it a little bit, and he told me that it’s close, we’re getting close to something.”

Abdullah has already amassed a slew of scholarship offers, including offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Tennessee, Texas and Texas A&M, to name only some.

What would it mean to Abdullah to add an offer from Clemson moving forward?

“That would be an extremely special offer,” he said. “That would be a very special offer because it’s something that is truly worked for – not only do you work on the field to get your film up so that coaches can see, but even after that you gotta go earn it, and it would really feel great to get that.”

This week’s trip to Clemson for the Swinney Camp marked Abdullah’s second time in Tiger Town. He also traveled to campus for the program’s April 1 underclassmen day.

It’s safe to say Abdullah has walked away very impressed from his experiences at Clemson.

“It’s a real feeling. It’s not like every other place,” he said. “It’s different, it truly is different. It’s anything but normal. It’s a special place.”

