Arkansas linebacker picks up Clemson offer on official visit

Arkansas linebacker picks up Clemson offer on official visit

Recruiting

Arkansas linebacker picks up Clemson offer on official visit

By June 3, 2023 11:41 pm

By |

A standout class of 2024 prospect picked up an offer from Clemson this weekend while in Tiger Town.

Harding Academy (Searcy, Arkansas) linebacker Wyatt Simmons announced the offer from the Tigers late Saturday night.

Simmons (6-3, 215) has been on campus for an official visit this weekend.

As a junior last season, he posted 84 tackles, six sacks and 15 tackles for loss.

Simmons also has offers from schools such as Auburn, Arkansas, Florida State, Illinois, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas.

–Photo courtesy of Wyatt Simmons on Twitter (@Wyatt_Simmons10)

Xavier Thomas is back to win another championship.  Dear Old Clemson has added signed posters from Thomas to our online store.  For this weekend only they are on sale at an introductory price of only $30.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. 

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:
“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

, , Recruiting

More TCI

Latest

reply
2hr

For the first time since April, the Clemson Tigers lost a baseball game, this time at the hands of the Tennessee Volunteers by a score of 6-5. Christian Scott got the scoring started for the Vols with a solo (…)

reply
5hr

Clemson stormed in front of Tennessee in the fifth. Benjamin Blackwell started the inning off by working a leadoff walk and then stole second base. Jacob Jarrell followed with a hard single to left to put runners (…)

8hr

Continuing our countdown for the 2023 football season, we look at No. 93. The season kicks off on the road at Duke Sept. 4. The Past No. 93 Gaines Adams was a dominant defensive end for the (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home