Heartbreak at DKS as Vols win

For the first time since April, the Clemson Tigers lost a baseball game, this time at the hands of the Tennessee Volunteers by a score of 6-5.

Christian Scott got the scoring started for the Vols with a solo home run in the fourth inning, but Clemson’s Cam Cannarella quickly responded with a three-run shot in the fifth. Caden Grice also added a run to the Tigers’ total later in the inning.

Infielder Zane Denton launched a solo shot of his own to bring Tennessee back within two in the seventh, but his three-run bomb in the top of the ninth gave the Volunteers a lead with just three outs to go.

But once again, Cannarella came up big for the Tigers, bringing in Blake Wright on an RBI double to tie the game at five runs apiece and force extra innings.

Cannarella was later ejected from the game in the 12th inning after appearing to say something to a Tennessee player, meaning he will miss the Tigers’ next contest.

After four scoreless innings filled with highlight reel plays, Hunter Ensley plated the go-ahead run for the Volunteers with an RBI double in the 13th inning.

Grice gave the Tigers a career-high 8.2 innings of work on the mound, but a masterful performance from Tennessee’s Chase Burns was perhaps the biggest reason for the outcome. In 6.1 innings, Burns struck out eight, while allowing just six hits and one run to cross the plate.

The loss ends the Tigers’ 17-game winning streak, which was tied for the fourth longest streak in program history.

Clemson will face Charlotte at noon on Sunday, with the winner going on to face Tennessee in the regional championship. The winner of the game at noon will have to beat the Volunteers twice to win the regional.