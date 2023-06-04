Clemson postgame: Bakich, Bertram talk about 6-5 loss to Vols

Clemson, S.C. – After a hard fought game with plenty of opportunities to win head coach Erik Bakich and Riley Bertram talk about the 6-5 extra inning loss to Tennessee.

Coach Bakich had not yet decided who to start in the game against Charlotte, but still believe his team could fight back and win the regional.

