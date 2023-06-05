Where Klubnik ranks on this list of CFB's top QBs for '23

Clemson’s QB1 cracked this national outlet’s list of the top college quarterbacks for 2023.

Sporting News recently released its annual top 25 quarterback rankings, and Cade Klubnik just made the list, coming in at No. 25.

Here’s what Sporting News’ Bill Bender had to say about Klubnik, who’s heading into his first full season as the Tigers’ starting signal-caller:

Klubnik replaced DJ Uiagalelei in the ACC championship game and took the starting job for good in the Orange Bowl. That two-game sample showed flashes of the five-star’s talent, and he’ll need to improve in the intermediate and deep passing game. Clemson hired TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley – and that should help energize a Tigers’ program that is accustomed to elite quarterback play. Texas A&M’s Connor Weigman also could have fit in this spot, but we’ll stick with Klubnik for now.

In Clemson’s ACC Championship Game victory over North Carolina that Bender mentioned, Klubnik came off the bench to go 20-of-24 passing for 279 yards and a touchdown and added 30 rushing yards with another score en route to being named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

That stellar performance earned Klubnik his first career start in the Orange Bowl vs. Tennessee, when he completed 30-of-54 passes for 320 yards and rushed 20 times for 51 yards and a touchdown.

The former five-star prospect and former Texas Gatorade Player of the Year finished his freshman campaign with 697 passing yards and two passing touchdowns with three interceptions, to go with 139 rushing yards and two more scores over 10 games (one start).

Southern Cal’s Caleb Williams, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, is the No. 1 quarterback in Sporting News’ rankings. North Carolina’s Drake Maye is right behind Williams at No. 2.

Other ACC QBs appearing in Sporting News’ rankings are Florida State’s Jordan Travis (No. 7) and Duke’s Riley Leonard (No. 19).

Klubnik and the Tigers will square off with Leonard and the Blue Devils when the two teams open the 2023 season against one another on Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 4) at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Sporting News also ranked Notre Dame’s Sam Hartman at No. 10 and South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler at No. 11. The Tigers will host Notre Dame on Nov. 4 and travel to South Carolina for the regular season rivalry finale on Nov. 25.

