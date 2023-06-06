4-star Clemson TE commit: '24 class 'is going to be special'

One of the Clemson commitments who traveled to Tiger Town for an official visit this past weekend was Christian Bentancur.

The four-star tight end and top-100 national prospect from Marian Central Catholic High School (Woodstock, Illinois) spoke with The Clemson Insider about his official visit experience and more.

“The highlight was just spending time with all the guys and building close relationships with them!!” Bentancur said.

Bentancur feels the bond between the Clemson commits and targets in the 2024 class is strong coming out of the big official visit weekend.

“We are close like brothers and this class is going to be special!!” he said.

Clemson currently has 10 public commitments in the 2024 class after Jefferson (Ga.) five-star linebacker Sammy Brown and Tampa (Fla.) Catholic four-star receiver TJ Moore announced their commitments to the Tigers on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

Both Brown and Moore were among the official visitors over the weekend. With their commitments, Clemson owns the country’s 10th-ranked 2024 recruiting class right now, according to the 247Sports Composite.

“Mark my words, this class is going to be special!!” Bentancur said.

Bentancur’s parents accompanied him on the official visit, and his player host for the weekend was redshirt junior tight end Sage Ennis.

“My parents came with and they loved it like usual, truly a second home for them and loved I chose it!!” Bentancur said. “Sage Ennis was my host and he showed me a great time and gave me a lot of advice throughout the weekend!!”

Bentancur committed to Clemson back on Jan. 13. He is the nation’s No. 5 tight end and No. 83 overall prospect in the 2024 class, per the 247Sports Composite.

–Photo courtesy of Christian Bentancur on Twitter (@cbentancur18)

