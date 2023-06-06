Top Texas OL, parents ‘definitely walked away smiling’ after Clemson official visit

Among the half dozen offensive line targets that officially visited Clemson over the weekend was this highly regarded prospect from the Lone Star State.

Lindale (Texas) High School four-star Casey Poe traveled to campus with his parents, and they were all smiles after their experience in Tiger Town this past weekend.

“It was a great time,” Poe told The Clemson Insider. “My parents and I, we both enjoyed it. It was the three of us that went down – my mom, my dad and I – we got to hang out with the players, got to hang out with the coaches, got to hang out with the other recruits, and we all had a great time. We all definitely walked away smiling.”

A 6-foot-5, 280-pound rising senior, Poe is the nation’s No. 8 interior offensive lineman and the No. 142 overall prospect in the country for the 2024 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

What was his favorite part of the official visit weekend?

“There was a bunch of different highlights. It was a really top-notch visit,” he said. “But the highlight for me, I would have to say probably the scavenger hunt. It was a different kind of scavenger hunt than most people do. Whenever we went through it, we got to earn points and compete against the other position groups, so that was really fun to do. We got to compete with the coaches and got to compete with other position groups, so that was probably the big highlight for me.”

Poe also really enjoyed spending time with his player host for the weekend – true freshman offensive lineman and fellow Texas native Harris Sewell – as well as other current Clemson players.

“It was great being able to hang out with him. We got to go out at nights with them and just hang out,” Poe said. “But I think it really opened my eyes … just the kind of relationships these guys can have. Whenever you’re hanging out with them, the players, there’s no real room for them to lie – it’s either this is their lifestyle or this is not their lifestyle. I think it’s great. It’s a great opportunity for us to see like, how are their relationships outside of football, how are their relationships whenever you’re just hanging out with people, what are the friend groups like, what is downtown like, all that kind of stuff. But it was a great time. We really enjoyed it, and I’m really thankful that he showed me around and showed me a good time.”

Poe, who has pulled in around two dozen scholarship offers, picked up an offer from Clemson when he made his first trip to campus for the program’s March junior day.

According to Poe, Dabo Swinney and his staff made it clear during the official visit weekend that they want him to be a part of their 2024 recruiting class.

“That they really want me to commit,” Poe said of what he heard from the coaches. “They’re very high on me. They really love the way I play and love the type of person I am. I got to sit in a couple meetings with Coach Swinney and be able to talk back and forth with him. He’s excited for me. He said his door’s always open whenever I’m ready to sign that dotted line.”

As for where the Tigers stand in his recruitment coming out of the weekend, Poe said Clemson “helped kind of move that needle” with the visit and “kind of just solidified their spot, solidified who they are.”

“I think that kind of sums up the visit and sums up how I’m thinking about it,” he said.

Poe is still looking to make his commitment before the start of his senior season. He took an official visit to Georgia last month and will officially visit Texas Tech this weekend before going to Auburn and Alabama for official visits this month as well. He is also working to schedule official visit dates with Oklahoma and LSU.

–Photo courtesy of Casey Poe on Twitter (@CaseyPoe2024)

