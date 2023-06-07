Clemson offer ‘definitely special’ for 4-star Massachusetts QB

So far, Clemson has only extended offers to a couple of quarterbacks in the 2025 class.

One of those is Central Catholic (Lawrence, Mass.) four-star Blake Hebert.

“It’s definitely special,” he said of the offer in an interview with The Clemson Insider.

Hebert is the No. 1 prospect in the state of Massachusetts, No. 11 quarterback nationally and No. 170 overall prospect in the country for the 2025 class, per the 247Sports Composite.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound rising junior camped at Clemson last week and got the offer from Dabo Swinney himself in the head man’s office.

“We were touring, and then they pulled my parents and I into his office and we sat down, talked for about 20, 25 minutes, and he shot me the offer,” Hebert said.

As a sophomore last season, Hebert threw for 1,748 yards and 24 touchdowns with just one interception in 12 games.

Swinney and his staff clearly like what Hebert has shown at camp and on film.

“Coach Swinney says that he knows when he sees it, so I think that whatever they see in me, they like, and my film and obviously in camp that I was there in person,” he said.

Swinney has impressed Hebert as well, and he also really enjoyed working with new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Garrett Riley at camp.

“I think he’s awesome, both as a coach and a person,” Hebert said of Swinney. “I think he’s awesome. Really easy to talk to and good to be around, fun to be around. Definitely a good coach, good person.”

Added Hebert of Riley: “I think he’s a great coach and a great person. He gave me a couple pointers on mechanics and things of that matter. But I thought it was great just to spend some time with him.”

Hebert made the camp visit to Clemson with his parents, both of whom had a great experience in Tiger Town too.

“They both loved it,” he said. “We left there with definitely a good feeling, for sure.”

Hebert’s list of more than a dozen scholarship offers also includes schools such as Boston College, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Penn State, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Rutgers, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

Where do the Tigers stand with him at this point in the recruiting process after the visit and offer?

“I think it’s obviously a great school, great football,” he said, “and I think it’s definitely one of those visits that stood out for sure.”