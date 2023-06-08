Camp Primer: Who will be in Clemson for the weekend

Clemson will host its three-day camp Friday-Sunday with a number of high school recruits in town.

Here is a list of some of the high school players who will be in attendance to work with head coach Dabo Swinney and his staff.

Some of the headliners are 2025 four-star quarterback Antwann Hill and 2025 defensive lineman Jaylan Beckley, who could both receive offers similarly to the recruits that arrived for one-day camps last week.

QB Landen Clark (2024)

QB Antwann Hill (2025)

QB Patrick Lucero (2025)

QB Brandon Saunders (2025)

OT/DT Jaylan Beckley (2025)

EDGE Carlos Sexton (2025)

DB Fletcher Murray (2025)

ATH Ka’Mari Coppedge (2026)

ATH Hayne Tobias (2026)

OL/DL Nash Stinnett (2026)

LB Ayden Robinson (2026)

ATH Preston Brown (2027)

ATH Colby Flood (2027)

QB Luke Gaither (2027)

QB Aiden Manavian (2027)

OL Gabe Prince (2027)

OL/DL Reece Honaker (2027)

DE Brady Jordan (2027)

QB Donovan Warren (2028)

OL Will Humphrey (2028)

This is not a complete list of recruits in Clemson for camp, but a compilation of names confirmed by The Clemson Insider.

