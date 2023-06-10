Top QB enjoys Clemson camp experience, working with Riley

Among the standout signal-callers at the Dabo Swinney Camp last week was the 2022-23 Gatorade Pennsylvania Football Player of the Year.

Bishop McDevitt (Harrisburg, Pa.) four-star Stone Saunders, a highly sought-after quarterback prospect in the 2025 class, camped at Clemson on Thursday, June 1.

“Clemson camp was great,” Saunders told The Clemson Insider, “and the best part was watching how Coach (Garrett) Riley teaches the position.”

Saunders came away from the Swinney Camp feeling like he had a strong showing, and the 6-foot-2, 210-pound rising junior got some good feedback about his camp performance from Riley, the Tigers’ first-year offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.

“I felt really good about my performance. I threw it really well,” Saunders said, “and Coach Riley says he loves the way I work and my arm, the way I can push the ball downfield.”

Saunders added that he “loved working” at camp with Riley, the 2022 Broyles Award winner who joined Swinney’s staff in January after spending last season as TCU’s offensive coordinator.

“He seems very passionate about teaching the game of football,” Saunders said.

A top-150 national prospect, Saunders has collected more than two dozen scholarship offers, including offers from schools such as Iowa, Miami, Duke, Kentucky, Georgia, Texas A&M, Michigan, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Boston College, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Maryland, West Virginia and Colorado.

At the Swinney Camp, did Saunders hear anything from Clemson’s staff about a potential offer from the Tigers?

“They said I am very high on their board and they are slow with offers but just seeing how the season goes,” Saunders said, “but they are going to continue recruiting me.”

Saunders isn’t sure yet when he will return to Tiger Town but thinks he’ll be back for a game in the fall.

Rivals ranks Saunders as the No. 145 overall prospect in the country for the 2025 class and the No. 14 pro-style quarterback in his class.

Saunders was named the 2022-23 Gatorade Pennsylvania Football Player of the Year after leading Bishop McDevitt to a 13-1 record and the Class 4A state championship last season. He threw for 3,583 yards and 54 touchdowns, including a championship game-record five TD throws in McDevitt’s 41-18 win over Aliquippa High to capture the title.