4-star CB, top-100 recruit reflects on ‘great’ Clemson official visit

Among the official visitors recently hosted by Clemson was this top-100 national prospect from the Lone Star State.

Lancaster (Texas) High School’s Corian Gipson traveled to Tiger Town last weekend, and the four-star cornerback reflected on his official visit experience in an interview with The Clemson Insider.

“The visit was great,” Gipson said. “My favorite part was when they were talking about the P.A.W. Journey and it was more based on life after football.”

The 6-foot, 180-pound rising senior in the 2024 class was accompanied on the official visit by his parents and sister.

“They really enjoyed it,” Gipson said. “They thought that it was very different.”

Gipson’s player host for the official visit was Shelton Lewis, a true freshman corner from Georgia who enrolled at Clemson in January.

“He was a cool dude,” Gipson said of Lewis. “Showed me a lot of things they do as players and stuff. It was fun being around him and (true freshman wide receiver) Noble Johnson.”

As for Clemson’s coaching staff, what message did they convey to Gipson during last weekend’s official visit?

“Basically just enjoy it and stuff,” he said, “and they think I’ll be a good fit for them.”

Gipson picked up an offer from Clemson when he visited in late March. Before returning to campus for the April 15 spring game, he named Clemson one of his final five schools on April 12, along with Ohio State, Texas, TCU and Alabama.

Where do the Tigers stand in his recruitment coming off the official visit?

“Clemson stands very high with me right now,” he said.

Gipson is ranked as a top-100 national prospect in the 2024 class by Rivals (No. 88 overall), ESPN (No. 90) and the 247Sports Composite (No. 61). According to the composite rankings, he is the No. 13 prospect in the state of Texas and No. 8 cornerback nationally.

Gipson is slated to officially visit Ohio State next weekend, while Texas has been scheduled to get an official visit from him the following weekend.

We are excited to announce our second annual Dear Old Clemson event for the freshmen football class. Come out on July 22 at 10 AM at the indoor football facility for a meet and greet autograph session with the scholarship freshmen from the 2023 class. Clemson coordinators Garrett Riley and Wes Goodwin will be attendance and speak at the event.

Get your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

