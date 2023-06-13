Bresee receiving first-team reps with Saints

Bryan Bresee has been dominant at every stage of his football career to this point. Coming out of high school, he was the No. 1 prospect in the country according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Once he joined the Clemson Tigers, he became an instant impact. The 2020 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year, he started 10 games as a freshman with 33 tackles, 6.5 for loss and four sacks. Even after an ACL tear derailed his 2021 season, he earned All-ACC honors, which he received in all three seasons at Clemson.

Bresee was selected by the New Orleans Saints with the No. 29 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Early in the offseason program, he’s already taking first-team reps.

Saints First round pick Bryan Bresee received 1st team reps today — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) June 6, 2023

This isn’t anything unheard of for first-round picks, but to see Bresee already earn the opportunity is a big step to NFL success. Considering how easy it’s come to him at each level before this, making this transition smooth is no surprise.

