The Athletic: Optimism surrounding Hopkins' visit with Patriots

Deandre Hopkins is one of the most coveted free agents in the NFL this summer, and he’s visiting Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots Thursday. The five-time All-Pro receiver could find a contract during his time in Boston.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe is reporting on the discussions, and it’s beginning to sound like Hopkins may leave with a contract signed. During a recent article about the Patriots, he detailed this possibility.

Or will the Patriots reel in DeAndre Hopkins? The free agent is planning to visit Gillette Stadium on Thursday, and there’s optimism the two sides can find a way to reach an agreement, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. That’s not to say there aren’t hurdles. First, it remains unclear how much it would cost to sign Hopkins, though the Patriots do have the resources with about $14.2 million in cap space, according to the NFLPA. Second, can the Patriots and Hopkins find a mutual understanding regarding his practice schedule, which has waned in recent years? There is no denying Hopkins can still be one of the most dominant receivers in the league when he’s on the field, but the two sides have to decide whether they’re a good match for one another. And it sounds like there’s some motivation to find that common ground.

The Patriots are building a solid core of receivers with JuJu Smith-Schuster and DeVante Parker, but the addition of Hopkins would take the expectations to the roof. Now it’s a waiting game to see if the New England brass can capitalized on the honeymoon.