Crash Course with Jeremiah Trotter and Barrett Carter: Episode 8

All-American linebackers Jeremiah Trotter and Barrett Carter are doing a weekly show with The Clemson Insider as part of an NIL deal with Dear Old Clemson.
In episode 8 Carter and Trotter give the latest on what they are doing this summer and more.
All-American linebackers Jeremiah Trotter and Barrett Carter are doing a weekly show with The Clemson Insider as part of an NIL deal with Dear Old Clemson.
In episode 8 Carter and Trotter give the latest on what they are doing this summer and more.
Less than two weeks ago, five-star Jefferson (GA) linebacker Sammy Brown committed to Clemson. But just a few days later, it was another Brown brother catching the eyes of the Tigers’ coaching staff. Max (…)
Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney and his staff continue their work to recruit talent from the Sunshine State. The second offer has been extended to a Florida recruit and it’s a man in the trenches. (…)
Trevor Lawrence made a remarkable turnaround about halfway through last season in his first year with Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson. Over the first eight weeks of the 2022 season, the former (…)
Clemson landed 2025 four-star running back Gideon Davidson Tuesday, the first commitment of the class. Offers were only extended to this class in the last month and the Tigers already have a commitment. This (…)
Clemson did not begin extending offers to the class of 2025 until May 31, but 15 days later the Tigers have already landed their first commitment of the class. Four-star Liberty Christian Academy (VA) (…)
Deandre Hopkins is one of the most coveted free agents in the NFL this summer, and he’s visiting Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots Thursday. The five-time All-Pro receiver could find a contract during (…)
Just over two weeks after Clemson began extending offers to the class of 2025, the Tigers have landed their first commitment from one of the nation’s best players. Four-star Liberty Christian Academy (VA) (…)
B.T. Potter finished his Clemson career with a plethora of historic numbers. The program’s leading field goal scorer with 73 makes, 234 extra points, two All-ACC selections and he became one of the most (…)
In the offseason, after an NFL player gets a big contract, sometimes they come into their team’s building with some “money swag.” Former Clemson star Dexter Lawrence got paid in a major way this (…)
It was another busy recruiting weekend for Clemson, with a number of big-time recruits participating in the program’s annual three-day camp. 2025 four-star Monroe (NC) safety Jordan Young was not only (…)