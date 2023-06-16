2025 four-star OT receives Clemson offer

The Tigers have extended an offer to another big man up front. This time it’s 2025 four-star offensive tackle Carter Lowe. This is the 38th offer Clemson has sent out to the class.

Lowe is an Ohio product, heavily recruited by Michigan and Ohio State. Standing at 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds, he’s the prototype offensive tackle at the NFL level. The Whitmer High School standout announced the news on Twitter.

Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University 🐅🐾 I appreciate the hospitality!! @Coach__TA pic.twitter.com/aMfp6w6V9j — Carter Lowe (@big_carter72) June 16, 2023

Lowe holds 18 Division-I offers and Clemson now enters the fold as No. 19 for the fifth-best player in Ohio according to 247Sports Composite. Lowe is also the sixth offensive tackle to receive an offer from Dabo Swinney, showing the emphasis the Tigers are putting up front.

Photo courtesy of Carter Lowe on Twitter (@big_carter72)